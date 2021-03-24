Triboro Center’s St. Patrick’s Day Festivities

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The staff had a great time with the residents on Sta. Patrick’s Day this year and leprechaun and four-leaf clover hats and bow ties filled the hallways at the Teller Avenue rehabilitation center.

Residents and staff had shortbread cookies and cream soda and there even was a “ride-able” leprechaun. Staff had many reasons to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, as the facility is COVID-19 free, plus nearly 200 residents and 57 staff members have survived the virus.

“Spring is just about here and everyone is feeling good this St. Patty’s Day 2021,” said Rose Ferreira, recreation director. We are so happy that the residents had an excellent time.”