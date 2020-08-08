Sections

Missing Person: Hilda Lugo

By Staff Writer
Bronx Times
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 56-year old Brooklyn resident Hilda Lugo, who lives on Saratoga Avenue. She is listed at 5’2” and 120 pounds and was last seen on Friday, February 14 at around 6:30 p.m. wearing a black coat with gray fur, a red pajama shirt, blue jeans with a white stripe, black and tan shoes with black socks. Hilda was believed to be heading to the Bronx by subway. She is verbally impaired, has no identification on her and has had severe head trauma about a year ago. She also goes by ‘Pipi’ and Hilda Rivera. If you see her, please contact Vanessa (929) 327-6007, Hector (929) 302-8520, Steven (717) 701-3184, Jeanette (845) 375-5142 or contact the 73rd Precinct Detective Squad at (718) 495-5287.

Updated 5:21 pm, February 18, 2020

©2020

