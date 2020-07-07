Sections

Amalgamated Bank on East Tremont Avenue robbed at gunpoint

Photo by Edwin Soto
Amalgamated Bank customers wait outside 3770 East Tremont Avenue after 39-year old Diaz robbed the bank at gunpoint.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
A woman, 39-year old Deziree Diaz, allegedly robbed the Amalgamated Bank on 3770 E. Tremont Avenue at gunpoint, armed with a pistol. She took off with an undetermined amount of money and a dye pack. Bank employees then looked up the paperwork she left behind and alerted the police, The NYPD went to her home on Dewey Avenue and found the money along with the dye pack. Diaz was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. She will also face federal robbery charges. Photo by Edwin Soto

Posted 12:00 am, February 16, 2020

