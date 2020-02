Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

The Blessing of Candles and the Blessing of el nino Jesus was recently held at St. Helena Church. The bringing of ‘El Nino Jesus’, or the child Jesus, to a church for a blessing on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord has become a widespread tradition in the Mexican and Mexican American communities.

Posted 12:00 am, February 15, 2020

©2020