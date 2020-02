Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Friday, January 31, Assemblyman Luis Sepulveda and Tenants Association president Audrey Henry donated clothes to the victims who have been heavily affected and impacted by a devastating fire that occurred on Findlay Avenue.

Posted 12:00 am, February 18, 2020

