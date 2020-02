Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Wednesday, February 5, Councilman Rafael Salamanca, along with NYC director of legislation and budget Brian Hetey handed out reusable grocery bags made of 90 percent recycled material to residents at the Melrose Senior Center.

Posted 12:00 am, February 15, 2020

