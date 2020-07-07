Sections

Young Artist on the Rise exhibit awards eight MRHS students

Photo courtesy of Maria Regina High School
Maria Regina High School students at the Young Artist on the Rise 2020 exhibition in Larchmont, NY.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Wednesday, February 5, 16 Maria Regina High School art students had their artwork displayed at the Young Artist on the Rise 2020 exhibition in Larchmont, NY. Out of the 16 MRHS students, eight students were awarded first place.

