Young Artist on the Rise exhibit awards eight MRHS students

On Wednesday, February 5, 16 Maria Regina High School art students had their artwork displayed at the Young Artist on the Rise 2020 exhibition in Larchmont, NY. Out of the 16 MRHS students, eight students were awarded first place.

Posted 12:00 am, February 17, 2020

