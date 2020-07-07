‘Harry Potter Book Night’ held at Westchester Square Library

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The NYPL-Westchester Square branch held their 4th annual Harry Potter Book Night on Saturday, February 8. The event, which is a celebration of Harry Potter books and attempts to introduce new readers to the series, included Harry Potter-themed games, arts and crafts, button making and potion and wand making for children 6-12 years old.

Posted 12:00 am, February 18, 2020

