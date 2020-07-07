Sections

‘Harry Potter Book Night’ held at Westchester Square Library

Photo by Laura Stone
Brothers Araf and Ahad Ahmed take a quiz to find out which Hogwarts house they will be sorted into.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The NYPL-Westchester Square branch held their 4th annual Harry Potter Book Night on Saturday, February 8. The event, which is a celebration of Harry Potter books and attempts to introduce new readers to the series, included Harry Potter-themed games, arts and crafts, button making and potion and wand making for children 6-12 years old.

Photo by Laura Stone
(l-r) Juan Delgado, Maci Delgado, NYPL-Westchester Square branch manager Luz Marin and Katherine Delgado.
Photo by Laura Stone
Siblings Syeda Shuhorh and Mashfi Syed got into the Harry Potter spirit as they played a Harry Potter-themed board game.
Photo by Laura Stone
Friends Casey Maria and Taiyeba Tajzi took a pose at the selfie station.
Photo by Laura Stone
NYPL Westchester Square Branch library staff (l-r) information assistant Isaiah Fernandez, intern Nicole Burgos, children’s librarian Alexia Burgess, young adult librarian Geniva Cora, branch manager Luz Marin and librarian Samira Chowdhury.
Photo by Laura Stone
Harry Potter’s #1 fan Casey Maria posed with Harry and Hermoine.
Photo by Laura Stone
Friends Ameerah Abdo and Peyton Michael channel their inner Harry Potter characters.
Posted 12:00 am, February 18, 2020

©2020

