Centennial Pinkie Charles celebrates 100th with family, friends, electeds
Photo by Aracelis Batista
(l-r) ‘Mama’ Sarah Turner, Patricia Charles and centennial Pinkie Charles at her 100th birthday party.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
RAIN Eastchester Neighborhood Senior Center resident Pinkie Charles celebrated her 100th birthday with a celebration on Thursday, February 6. Pinkie received visits from family, friends, fellow RAIN Senior Center staff and residents as well as elected officials including Councilman Andy King and Assemblyman Carl Heastie.
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Centennial Pinkie Charles (l) recieves a Proclamation from Assemblyman Carl Heastie.
Photo by Aracelis Batista
(l-r) Councilman Andy King, ‘Mama’ Sarah Turner, Patricia Charles, centennial Pinkie Charles, Raynold Charles, Patrice Charles and Sophia Reid.
Posted 5:19 pm, February 14, 2020
