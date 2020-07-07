Sections

Centennial Pinkie Charles celebrates 100th with family, friends, electeds

Enlarge this image
Photo by Aracelis Batista
(l-r) ‘Mama’ Sarah Turner, Patricia Charles and centennial Pinkie Charles at her 100th birthday party.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

RAIN Eastchester Neighborhood Senior Center resident Pinkie Charles celebrated her 100th birthday with a celebration on Thursday, February 6. Pinkie received visits from family, friends, fellow RAIN Senior Center staff and residents as well as elected officials including Councilman Andy King and Assemblyman Carl Heastie.

Enlarge this image
Photo by Aracelis Batista
Centennial Pinkie Charles (l) recieves a Proclamation from Assemblyman Carl Heastie.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Aracelis Batista
(l-r) Councilman Andy King, ‘Mama’ Sarah Turner, Patricia Charles, centennial Pinkie Charles, Raynold Charles, Patrice Charles and Sophia Reid.
Posted 5:19 pm, February 14, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Could Soccer be Coming to the South Bronx
Bronx Times Reporter: ‘Pajama Day and a Movie held for St. Helena students
Bronx Times Reporter: What will Happen with cash bail?
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: