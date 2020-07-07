Sections

Jacobi holds graduation ceremony for NYC Hospital Police Academy special officers

Photo courtesy of Health + Hospitals / Jacobi
The NYC Hospital Police Academy’s official graduation ceremony consisting of 26 new special officers.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Thursday, February 6, NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi celebrated the official graduation ceremony of its newest special officers at the NYC Hospital Police Academy. The graduation ceremony, which included 26 officers from all five boroughs, marked the culmination of 10 weeks of intensive training for the officers, a curriculum including training in basic NYS criminal procedure law, penal law, procedural justice, powers of a peace officer, justification/use of force, radio use, arrest procedures, preventing and managing crisis situations and First Aid/CPR.

Posted 12:00 am, February 15, 2020

©2020

