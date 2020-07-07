Civil Service 101 info session held by Legal Hand’s Highbridge branch
Photo by Jewel Webber
The civil service 101 information session was led by John Boughner, deputy director of office of citywide recruitment for NYC DCAS Citywide Administrative Services, James Coger, manager of Legal Hand’s Highbridge branch and Raymond Cruze, recruitment liason for the NYC DCAS Citywide Administrative Services.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Legal Hand’s Highbridge Branch held a Civil Service 101 Information Session on Tuesday, January 28. The workshop was held to teach the community and volunteers how to apply for NYC Government jobs and become civil servants.