Sections

Civil Service 101 info session held by Legal Hand’s Highbridge branch

Enlarge this image
Photo by Jewel Webber
The civil service 101 information session was led by John Boughner, deputy director of office of citywide recruitment for NYC DCAS Citywide Administrative Services, James Coger, manager of Legal Hand’s Highbridge branch and Raymond Cruze, recruitment liason for the NYC DCAS Citywide Administrative Services.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Permalink

Legal Hand’s Highbridge Branch held a Civil Service 101 Information Session on Tuesday, January 28. The workshop was held to teach the community and volunteers how to apply for NYC Government jobs and become civil servants.

Posted 12:00 am, February 17, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Assemblyman Sepulveda donates pencils to P.S. 333, supports ’One Million Pencils’ initiative
Bronx Times Reporter: ‘Heroes Day Celebration’ held by Mind Builders
Bronx Times Reporter: Young Artist on the Rise exhibit awards eight MRHS students
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: