Civil Service 101 info session held by Legal Hand’s Highbridge branch

Legal Hand’s Highbridge Branch held a Civil Service 101 Information Session on Tuesday, January 28. The workshop was held to teach the community and volunteers how to apply for NYC Government jobs and become civil servants.

Posted 12:00 am, February 17, 2020

