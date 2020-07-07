New York Legal Assistance Group, Gjonaj provide legal aid

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

Councilman Mark Gjonaj’s office recently collaborated with the New York Legal Assistance Group to provide legal help and support to local residents and constituents. Appointments are available for Wednesday, March 11. To schedule an appointment, call (718) 931-1721.

Posted 12:00 am, February 17, 2020

©2020