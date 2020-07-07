Sections

New York Legal Assistance Group, Gjonaj provide legal aid

Gjonaj visited the New York Legal Assistance Group to thank them for serving their constituents with free legal assistance.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Councilman Mark Gjonaj’s office recently collaborated with the New York Legal Assistance Group to provide legal help and support to local residents and constituents. Appointments are available for Wednesday, March 11. To schedule an appointment, call (718) 931-1721.

