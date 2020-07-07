New York Legal Assistance Group, Gjonaj provide legal aid
Photo courtesy of Councilman Mark Gjonaj’s office
Gjonaj visited the New York Legal Assistance Group to thank them for serving their constituents with free legal assistance.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe
Councilman Mark Gjonaj’s office recently collaborated with the New York Legal Assistance Group to provide legal help and support to local residents and constituents. Appointments are available for Wednesday, March 11. To schedule an appointment, call (718) 931-1721.
Posted 12:00 am, February 17, 2020
©2020
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe