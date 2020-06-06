Superbowl fundraiser held in honor of the late Anthony D’Abbraccio

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The first annual Anthony D’Abbraccio Superbowl Fundraiser took place at Scavello’s on the Island on Sunday, February 2 during the 54th Superbowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, won by the Chiefs, 31-20. The fundraiser event featured a cash bar, raffles, 50/50 drawings and more. The funds generated from the event were donated to the Dabbraccio Foundation, in memory of Bronx resident, husband, father, son and football fan Anthony D’Abbraccio, who passed away on August 17, 2019 after a battle with lung cancer.

Updated 11:04 am, February 7, 2020

