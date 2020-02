Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Eta Omega Omega Chapter and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Bronx Alumnae Chapter held a ‘Pink Goes Red’ event at Forest Gym, 955 Tinton Avenue, for American Heart Month on Saturday, February 1. Activities featured at the event included free blood pressure and glucose screenings, health and nutrition tips, self defense courses for kids and zumba for adults.

Posted 12:00 am, February 11, 2020

