Sections

City Year, Enterprise give back to P.S. 43 for MLK Day

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of City Year New York
Employees of Enterprise in New York City and City Year New York members during the day of service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Permalink

On Tuesday, January 28, employees from Enterprise in New York City recently partnered with nonprofit City Year New York to give back to P.S. 43 Jonas Bronck Elementary School in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Posted 12:00 am, February 9, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Jr. member Engeldrum nominate by American Legion Post #253
Bronx Times Reporter: St.Frances School raises funds
Bronx Times Reporter: Major Drug Bust in Kingsbridge
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: