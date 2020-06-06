City Year, Enterprise give back to P.S. 43 for MLK Day
Photo courtesy of City Year New York
Employees of Enterprise in New York City and City Year New York members during the day of service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe
On Tuesday, January 28, employees from Enterprise in New York City recently partnered with nonprofit City Year New York to give back to P.S. 43 Jonas Bronck Elementary School in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Posted 12:00 am, February 9, 2020
©2020
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe