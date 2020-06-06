City Year, Enterprise give back to P.S. 43 for MLK Day

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Tuesday, January 28, employees from Enterprise in New York City recently partnered with nonprofit City Year New York to give back to P.S. 43 Jonas Bronck Elementary School in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Posted 12:00 am, February 9, 2020

