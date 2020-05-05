Sections

Power Women Podcast: Gail Sheehy

By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Gail Sheehy
On this edition of Power Women, President and Publisher, Vicki Schneps is joined by award winning author and journalist Gail Sheehy, who talks about what inspired her as a child to become such a successful writer, and the influence that Margaret Mead had on her in her early 20’s. Gail goes on to talk about some of her most high profile interviews and details amazing experiences she has had along the way. Finally, Gail talks about what she is currently working on and gives her best advice to our listeners!

Listen to this and our other shows at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com and download wherever podcasts are found!

podcasts.schnepsmedia.com/2020/01/30/gail-sheehy-award-winning-author-and-journalist

Posted 5:25 pm, January 31, 2020

©2020

