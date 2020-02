Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Triboro Center recently paid their respects to housekeeper Willie ‘Pee Wee’ Garrett, who passed away at only 52 years old. A memorial and balloon send off was held to honor Garrett. According to administrator Nate Goldman and the Triboro Center leadership team, “he was always the life of the party, the laughter in the room and the liveliness in the Triboro Center building.”

Posted 12:00 am, February 1, 2020

