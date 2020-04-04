One injured in SUV crash into Westchester Avenue school building

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

An SUV crashed into a school building located at 2862 Westchester Avenue between Mayflower and Mulford avenues on Thursday, January 16 at around 9:30 a.m. One individual suffered injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Posted 12:00 am, January 26, 2020

