Sections

One injured in SUV crash into Westchester Avenue school building

Enlarge this image
Photo by Edwin Soto
NYPD officers responded to the scene following the SUV crash.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

Enlarge this image
Photo by Edwin Soto
The scene of the SUV crash on Westchester Avenue.
Permalink

An SUV crashed into a school building located at 2862 Westchester Avenue between Mayflower and Mulford avenues on Thursday, January 16 at around 9:30 a.m. One individual suffered injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Posted 12:00 am, January 26, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Concert raised funds, awareness for PR earthquake damage
Bronx Times Reporter: Puerto Rico earthquake damage assessed by Diaz, other electeds
Bronx Times Reporter: Bus Cuts Come to a Halt
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: