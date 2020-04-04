Sections

Power Women Podcast: Lois Christie

By Staff Writer
Bronx Times
On this edition of Power Women, Schneps President and Publisher, Vicki Schneps is joined by current President, CEO and Founder of Christie & Co. Salon & Spa, Lois Christie, who talks about the steps she took in starting her own salon in Queens. Lois talks about her 50-year history as a salon owner and the challenges she’s faced throughout her career. She also gave the listeners advice and tips on how to be successful when it comes to owning your own business. Cheers to 50 years, Lois Christie! Listen to this and our other podcasts on podcasts.schnepsmedia.com and wherever podcasts are found!

Updated 3:48 pm, January 24, 2020

