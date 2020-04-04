Power Women Podcast: Lois Christie

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On this edition of Power Women, Schneps President and Publisher, Vicki Schneps is joined by current President, CEO and Founder of Christie & Co. Salon & Spa, Lois Christie, who talks about the steps she took in starting her own salon in Queens. Lois talks about her 50-year history as a salon owner and the challenges she’s faced throughout her career. She also gave the listeners advice and tips on how to be successful when it comes to owning your own business. Cheers to 50 years, Lois Christie! Listen to this and our other podcasts on podca sts.schne psmed ia.com and wherever podcasts are found!

podca sts.schne psmed ia.com/ 2020/ 01/ 23/ chris tie-a nd-c- salon -ceo- lois- chris tie

Updated 3:48 pm, January 24, 2020

