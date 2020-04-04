$100,000 allocation will result in Lehman College technology mentorship program
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Wednesday, January 8, the Verizon Foundation announced Lehman College as the winner of the ‘Verizon Community Grant’. Lehman was awarded a total of $100,000 to launch a technology mentorship program for 50 small business owners in the borough.
Posted 12:00 am, January 26, 2020
