$100,000 allocation will result in Lehman College technology mentorship program

Photo by Jewel Webber
Lehman College president Daniel Lemons (l) with Lehman College board members.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Wednesday, January 8, the Verizon Foundation announced Lehman College as the winner of the ‘Verizon Community Grant’. Lehman was awarded a total of $100,000 to launch a technology mentorship program for 50 small business owners in the borough.

Photo by Jewel Webber
Lehman College president Daniel Lemons (r) and board members hold up the $100,000 check allocated from Verizon.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Group photo of Lehman College board members and Verizon executives.
Posted 12:00 am, January 26, 2020

