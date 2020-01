Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Councilman Rafael Salamanca joined Deptuty Bronx Borough president Maricka Scott-McFadden at the Bronx Beer Hall on Arthur Avenue in celebration of Savor the Bronx Restaurant Week.

Posted 12:00 am, January 28, 2020

