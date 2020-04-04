NYPL celebrates 125th anniversary with Santa Maria School
Photo by Laura Stone
Kindergarteners and first grade students from Santa Maria School hold up their limited-edition The Snowy Day library cards.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Tuesday, January 14, Kindergarten and first grade students from Santa Maria School visited a local New York Public Library in the Bronx to celebrate the New York Public Library’s 125th anniversary. Students in attendance received their first library card, a limited edition ’The Snowy Day’ card.
Photo by Laura Stone
Kindergarten students Hannah Persad, Rylee Rivera, Tristan Roca and Ryan Lara’s renditions of art from The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats.
Posted 12:00 am, January 29, 2020
©2020
