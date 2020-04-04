Sections

NYPL celebrates 125th anniversary with Santa Maria School

Enlarge this image
Photo by Laura Stone
Kindergarteners and first grade students from Santa Maria School hold up their limited-edition The Snowy Day library cards.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:

On Tuesday, January 14, Kindergarten and first grade students from Santa Maria School visited a local New York Public Library in the Bronx to celebrate the New York Public Library’s 125th anniversary. Students in attendance received their first library card, a limited edition ’The Snowy Day’ card.

Enlarge this image
Photo by Laura Stone
Enlarge this image
Photo by Laura Stone
Kindergarten students Hannah Persad, Rylee Rivera, Tristan Roca and Ryan Lara’s renditions of art from The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats.
Posted 12:00 am, January 29, 2020

©2020

Today’s news:
Bronx Times Reporter: Am. Legion Post 253’s family meeting attended by HS student Nwako
Bronx Times Reporter: Wildcats clean up Throgs Neck Exwy service road
Bronx Times Reporter: ‘Savor the Bronx’ Restaurant Week celebrated by Salamanca, Scott-McFadden
Share on TwitterTweet
Share on Facebook
Subscribe

Don’t miss our updates:


Classifieds
Schneps Community News Group

Keep it local!

Stay in touch with your community. Subscribe to our free newsletter: