Destination Tomorrow hosted an LGBTQ Candidates Forum on Tuesday, January 7. Elected officials and community leaders in attendance included Melissa Mark Viverito, Assemblyman Michael Blake, Councilman Ritchie Torres, Local Democrats of NY co-founder Samelys Lopez and others.

Posted 12:00 am, January 24, 2020

