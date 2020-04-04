Four new computers for St. Helena’s kindergarten class
St. Helena School kindergarten students anxiously await the arrival of four new computers for their classroom.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
St. Helena School recently received four new computers for its kindergarten class, which will help the students learn specific computer skills. The students were very happy with their new computers and began working them like pros, according to the school.
Posted 12:00 am, January 27, 2020
