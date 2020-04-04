Four new computers for St. Helena’s kindergarten class

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

St. Helena School recently received four new computers for its kindergarten class, which will help the students learn specific computer skills. The students were very happy with their new computers and began working them like pros, according to the school.

Posted 12:00 am, January 27, 2020

