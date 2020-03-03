Menorah Lighting ceremony held to celebrate Hanukkah

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Albert Einstein University hosted their annual Menorah Lighting to celebrate Hanukkah. The event was attended by Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, among other elected officials and community leaders.

Posted 12:00 am, January 23, 2020

