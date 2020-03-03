Menorah Lighting ceremony held to celebrate Hanukkah
Photo courtesy of Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez’ office
Fernandez (second from right) with Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, Councilman Mark Gjonaj, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and Albert Einstein University faculty members during the annual Menorah lighting.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Albert Einstein University hosted their annual Menorah Lighting to celebrate Hanukkah. The event was attended by Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, among other elected officials and community leaders.