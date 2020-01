Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

The New York City & Vicinity District Council of Carpenters and the Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York delivered and distributed more than 800 toys to kids and families throughout the Bronx during the holiday season. These holiday toy drives were done in partnership with local non-profit organizations as well as elected officials including Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, Senator Jamaal Bailey, Assemblyman Marcos Crespo, Senator Gustavo Rivera and Assemblyman Michael Blake.

Posted 12:00 am, January 21, 2020

©2020