‘Little Italy in the Bronx Restaurant Week’ will take place from Feb. 3-13

Restaurants along the popular Arthur Avenue strip will showcase their wide variety of Italian cuisine as part of an upcoming event.

The Belmont Business Improvement District recently announced that the inaugural ‘Little Italy in the Bronx Winter Restaurant Week’ will begin on Monday, February 3 and conclude on Thursday, February 13.

For just $20, participants can enjoy a three-course prix-fixe lunch and a three-course prix-fixe dinner for $30.

The eight-day extravaganza will showcase the cuisine of eight Belmont restaurants, including Ann & Tony’s, Antonio’s Trattoria, Arthur Avenue Fiasco, Gerbasi, Mario’s Restaurant, MichaelAng­elo’s, MangiPasta and San Gennaro.

Established in 1927 by Eugenio and Rosa Napolitano, Ann & Tony’s has passed through four generations and has been serving classic Italian-American cuisine on Arthur Avenue for over 90 years.

All of Antonio’s Trattoria’s dishes are based on authentic, traditional cuisines and recipes.

The extensive menu includes entrees with fresh local ingredients, handmade pastas and a variety of Italian-American comfort food.

For the restaurant week, Antonio Trattoria is offering a 15% discount off the regular ‘a la carte’ food menu. The restaurant’s motto is, “when you’re here, you’re family.”

With all their pasta made in-house, Arthur Avenue Fiasco is part of Chef Roberto Paciullo’s restaurant group which also owns and operates Roberto’s Restaurant as well as Zero Otto Nove, both located in the Belmont/Littly Italy neighborhood.

Locally-owned Gerbasi Ristorante is known for its homemade pasta and fresh mozzarella as well as the eatery’s family-like atmosphere.

The year 2019 was a big year for Mario’s Restaurant, which celebrated its 100th anniversary and also became the first restaurant to join the portfolio of specialty stores in the Arthur Avenue Centennial Club.

Notables who have dined at the restaurant in its 100-year history include former state governor Nelson Rockefeller, singer Anna Moffo, film director Martin Scorsese and actress Elizabeth Taylor.

The restaurant was also the stage for a scene in the HBO show The Sopranos.

Mario’s restaurant week menu is available for dinner only.

With over 20 years of experience, MichaelAng­elo’s features a brick oven and locally-sourced produce and meat.

The family-owned and operated restaurant has a unique layout, with the kitchen in the front and large seating area in the back of the restaurant.

Having opened in 2018, MangiPasta is the newest of the Restaurant Week participants.

The casual eatery continues the Italian tradition of crafting homemade pasta from scratch.

The restaurant cooks strictly Italian cuisine using only the finest ingredients, prepared on-site by hand every day.

Co-owned by a couple originally from Naples, Italy, MangiPasta is was inspired by genuine experiences, authentic friendships and real conversations - and honoring this legacy of authentic dining is at the heart of everything they do. MangiPasta’s restaurant week menu is available for dinner only.

San Gennaro Ristorante was opened on Arthur Avenue in 2014 by chef and owner Gennaro Martinelli, who was born in Capua, Italy and attended the French Culinary Institute before opening various restaurants in Belgium.

He has also toured with various culinary projects in Austria, Kenya, Thaliand, Brazil and Switzerland. San Gennaro Ristorante serves true Italian dishes with imported and local ingredients and handmade pastas.

“We’re thrilled to announce our inaugural Little Italy in the Bronx Restaurant Week,” said Belmont BID chairman Peter Madonia. “This two week program provides visitors and local residents with an opportunity to experience the best of Arthur Avenue and its variety of family-owned restaurant businesses, many of which have been handed down over several generations and were founded nearly a century ago.”

Reservations for Restaurant Week can be made at any of the eight restaurants directly.

Restaurant Week menus can also be found on Belmont BID’s website, www.bronx littl eital y.com/ littl e-ita ly-in -the- bronx -rest auran t-wee k.

Posted 12:00 am, January 11, 2020

