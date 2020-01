Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

A 29-year old man was discovered unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and neck at 1609 E. 174th Street within the Bronx River Houses on New Year’s Day at around 10:30 a.m. The individual, later identified as Raheem Jennings, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Police say that Jennings’ girlfriend was taken into custody for questioning following the shooting. This is reportedly the first homicide of the year.

Posted 5:17 pm, January 9, 2020

