Building Skills New York recently announced that Waynedell Biggs of Glo Electric had been named the ‘Bronx Worker of the Month’ for December 2019. Building Skills helps New Yorkers find work through free job training and job placement services and continues to provide on-the-job support to each worker as they seek to broaden their skillset and advance their construction career.

Posted 5:17 pm, January 9, 2020

