Annual benefit event held to help restoration of Caribbean island Barbuda

The third annual Barbuda Benefit Ball was held at Eastwood Manor on Saturday, December 21. The annual event is held to generate funds, contributions and support to continue the rebuilding of the Caribbean island that was destroyed during Hurricane Irma in 2017. (left) Honorees Velma Beazer-Lewis and Pastor Harris with members for the Barbuda Relief Network.Photo by Jewel Webber

Posted 12:00 am, January 10, 2020

