Annual benefit event held to help restoration of Caribbean island Barbuda

Enlarge this image
Photo by Jewel Webber
Honorees Velma Beazer-Lewis and Pastor Harris with members for the Barbuda Relief Network.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The third annual Barbuda Benefit Ball was held at Eastwood Manor on Saturday, December 21. The annual event is held to generate funds, contributions and support to continue the rebuilding of the Caribbean island that was destroyed during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Enlarge this image
Photo by Jewel Webber
Honoree Pastor Harris (l) with Barbuda Relief Network member Palmay Thomas-Fearon.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Jewel Webber
Enlarge this image
Photo by Jewel Webber
Honorees and Barbudan descendants Velma Beazer-Lewis (l) and Pastor Harris pose with their awards.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Jewel Webber
Barbuda descendants at the benefit ball.
Enlarge this image
Photo by Jewel Webber
Barbudan artist Junior Dread (l) with artist and dancer Sharon Tonge.
Posted 12:00 am, January 10, 2020

©2020

