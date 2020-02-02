Annual benefit event held to help restoration of Caribbean island Barbuda
Photo by Jewel Webber
Honorees Velma Beazer-Lewis and Pastor Harris with members for the Barbuda Relief Network.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Photo by Jewel Webber
Honoree Pastor Harris (l) with Barbuda Relief Network member Palmay Thomas-Fearon.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Honorees and Barbudan descendants Velma Beazer-Lewis (l) and Pastor Harris pose with their awards.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Barbuda descendants at the benefit ball.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Barbudan artist Junior Dread (l) with artist and dancer Sharon Tonge.
Posted 12:00 am, January 10, 2020
©2020
