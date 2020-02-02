First babies of 2020 born at Lincoln, Jacobi, NCBH

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

NYC Health + Hospitals announced the first births of the new year and the new decade at three Bronx facilities.

The first official Bronx baby of the new year 2020 and the new decade was Ousmane Camara, a baby boy born at 12:02 a.m. at Lincoln Hospital to mother Mamawa Dore and father Zakaria Camala.

Both parents, who were accompanied by their extended family for the New Years birth, originally come from Guinea but moved to the south Bronx, making little Ousmane a first generation Bronxite.

Ousmane Camara came in at seven pounds and 14 ounces with a height of 18.9 inches.

Arya Mila Terrero De Los Santos was the second baby born in 2020, born at 2:09 a.m. at North Central Bronx Hospital.

Mother Jennifer De Los Santos is from Puerto Rico and father Mario Terrero is from the Dominican Republic. Arya came in weighing four pounds and 15 ounces and measured out to 19 inches.

The third Bronx baby born in 2020 was Nickoy McFarlane, born at 3:39 a.m. at Jacobi Hospital to parents Julene Bedward and George McFarlane.

Mother Julene was born in Jamaica and the family now resides in Wakefield. Baby boy Nickoy, who came in at nine pounds and 12 ounces and 21 inches, is mother Julene’s first child.

Posted 12:00 am, January 10, 2020

©2020