A real estate icon with Bronx roots passes away

An icon in the real estate industry passed away last month.

On Saturday, December 14, Burton Resnick, the chairman and chief executive officer of Jack Resnick & Sons, died at the age of 83.

Resnick, who was raised in the Bronx, followed in his late father Jack’s footsteps, who founded the company in 1928.

Today, his son Jonathan serves as president.

He was a giant in the New York City real estate industry and a leading philanthropist who supported medicine, education and the arts.

He helped shape the real estate industry for over 60 years and was chairman emeritus of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY).

“A lion and a mentor, he was loved by all who met him, and helped any and all who would call him for advice, guidance or assistance,” his obituary said.

Resnick was involved with many philanthropic organizations.

He was chairman emeritus of the Board of Overseers of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, a member of the board of overseers of Weill Cornell Medical College and Graduate School of Medical Sciences, on the board of Directors of Continuum Health Partners and an honorary director of the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Association.

He was also a member of the board of directors of the Hebrew Home Riverdale, as well as chairman of their Building Committee, campaign chairman of the UJA-Federation, New York, co-chairman emeritus of the Real Estate Council of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Trustee and Vice Chairman of Carnegie Hall.

Mindy Rubin, campaign director of UJA-Federation of New York’s Real Estate Division, spoke with the Bronx Times about her departed friend. Rubin, who has been with UJA for 44 years, worked with Resnick for the last decade.

She described him as “caring, supportive and thoughtful.”

“I loved him,” she said. “I had the utmost respect for him. He was truly beloved by everybody. I will sorely miss him. He was one of the most special men I’ve known.”

He served as national campaign chairman of State of Israel Bonds, was a member of the New York Regional Board of the Anti-Defamation League and a member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

REBNY chairman William Rudin and president James Whelan issued a statement on the passing of Resnick.

“We mourn the passing of REBNY chairman Emeritus, Burton P. Resnick, “ the statement said. “Burt was a great leader of our industry and an extraordinary New Yorker.

Burt’s dedication to improving our city and representing the best interests of our industry was unmatched. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Judith, his family, friends, colleagues and the entire Resnick organizati­on.”

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith; his sons, Scott, Jonathan and Peter and their wives; and nine grandchildren.

Posted 12:00 am, January 7, 2020

©2020