Teddy Cars announced $20K grant for music programs at ten Bronx schools

On Thursday, December 5, Teddy Cars presented $20,000 to ten Bronx school to benefit their music education programs. Teddy Cars was joined by thisistheBronX and special guest speaker Bobby Sanabria. Music performances were also performed by Baychester Academy and Mosholu Montefiore Community Center students. The announcement, which took place at Mosholu Montefiore Community Center, granted funds to the music education programs at P.S. 55, P.S. 72, P.S. 76, Baychester Academy, Bronx Career and College Prep and Renaissance Youth Center, Bronx House, Mindbuilders Creative Arts Center, Mosholu Montefiore Community Center and WHEDco’s after-school program at P.S./M.S. 218.

Posted 12:00 am, January 6, 2020

