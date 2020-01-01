Sections

Teddy Cars announced $20K grant for music programs at ten Bronx schools

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of WOW Creative Group
Baychester Academy students performed with violins at the event.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Photo courtesy of WOW Creative Group
(l-r) Dennis Washington from P.S. 72, Kendra Gardner from Baychester Academy, Gary Axelbank from thisistheBronX, Julio Batista from Teddy Cars, Waldo Chavez from Mindbuilders Creative Arts Center and Holley Bartlett-La Sala from Bronx House.
On Thursday, December 5, Teddy Cars presented $20,000 to ten Bronx school to benefit their music education programs. Teddy Cars was joined by thisistheBronX and special guest speaker Bobby Sanabria. Music performances were also performed by Baychester Academy and Mosholu Montefiore Community Center students. The announcement, which took place at Mosholu Montefiore Community Center, granted funds to the music education programs at P.S. 55, P.S. 72, P.S. 76, Baychester Academy, Bronx Career and College Prep and Renaissance Youth Center, Bronx House, Mindbuilders Creative Arts Center, Mosholu Montefiore Community Center and WHEDco’s after-school program at P.S./M.S. 218.

Posted 12:00 am, January 6, 2020

