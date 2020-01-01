Christmas toy giveaway hosted by Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association
Photo courtesy of Assemblyman Nathalia Fernandez’ office
Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Edith Blitzer and a local family meets Santa Claus at the toy giveaway.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association hosted their annual Christmas toy giveaway for the children, families and residents in the community. Holiday gifts were given to those in attendance, who also had the opportunity to meet Santa.