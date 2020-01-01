Christmas toy giveaway hosted by Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

The Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association hosted their annual Christmas toy giveaway for the children, families and residents in the community. Holiday gifts were given to those in attendance, who also had the opportunity to meet Santa.

Posted 12:00 am, January 7, 2020

©2020