Food drive held by Cub Scouts Pack 162 last month

On Saturday, December 14, the Cub Scouts Pack 162 gathered outside of Big Deal Supermarket on Morris Park Avenue to collect non-perishable goods for their food drive. Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez also helped by providing donations of her own to the cub scouts.

Posted 12:00 am, January 8, 2020

©2020