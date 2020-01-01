Sections

Food drive held by Cub Scouts Pack 162 last month

Photo courtesy of Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez’ office
Fernandez and 49th Precinct Community Council president Joe Thompson join Cub Scouts Pack 162 for the food drive.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
On Saturday, December 14, the Cub Scouts Pack 162 gathered outside of Big Deal Supermarket on Morris Park Avenue to collect non-perishable goods for their food drive. Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez also helped by providing donations of her own to the cub scouts.

Posted 12:00 am, January 8, 2020

