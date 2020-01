Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

On Thanksgiving Eve, J&S Caring Food Pantry volunteers cooked for the needy families who were invited to dine at the Morris Senior Center. The sixth annual Thanksgiving Dinner, which was organized and prepared by J&S Caring Food Pantry founders Jennifer Garib and Savitri McCrea, provided meals to 120 needy families as well as 200 boxes meals and clothing. The 41st Precinct Auxiliary, Patrol Borough Bronx and Parkchester DPS also assisted in serving meals to families.

Posted 1:30 pm, December 31, 2019

