Division 3 of East Bronx Ancient Order of Hibernians hold Christmas dinner
Photo courtesy of Bob Nolan
Members of the East Bronx Ancient Order of Hibernians - Brothers of Division 3, including Michael O’Connell, Bob Nolan, Joe McManus, John Traynor, Pat O’Rourke, Dennis Gallagher, president-elect Roger Fahey, Jerry O’Connell and Dave Kilkenny.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The East Bronx Ancient Order of Hibernians - Brothers of Division 3 held a Christmas party at P.J. Brady’s to celebrate the annual holiday.