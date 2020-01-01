Sections

Division 3 of East Bronx Ancient Order of Hibernians hold Christmas dinner

Photo courtesy of Bob Nolan
Members of the East Bronx Ancient Order of Hibernians - Brothers of Division 3, including Michael O’Connell, Bob Nolan, Joe McManus, John Traynor, Pat O’Rourke, Dennis Gallagher, president-elect Roger Fahey, Jerry O’Connell and Dave Kilkenny.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The East Bronx Ancient Order of Hibernians - Brothers of Division 3 held a Christmas party at P.J. Brady’s to celebrate the annual holiday.

Posted 1:30 pm, December 31, 2019

©2019

