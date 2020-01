Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz concluded his annual holiday canned food drive, which benefitted the food pantries at Kingsbridge Heights Community Center and St. Frances of Rome. Dinowitz thanked P.S. 7, P.S. 24, M.S./H.S. 141 - Riverdale Kingsbridge Academy, Le Chic Hair Salon, P.S. 81, Eco Salon, HudsonCrest Management and Ben’s Market, among others.

Posted 1:30 pm, December 31, 2019

