Annual holiday party hosted by MPCA, attended by electeds Gjonaj and Fernandez
Photo by Jewel Webber
Attendees at the holiday party included Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Councilman Mark Gjonaj, Frank Vignali and police officers of the 49th Precinct, among others.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The Morris Park Community Association held their annual holiday party on Friday, December 13. Those in attendance included MPCA members as well as Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez and Councilman Mark Gjonaj. (below left) Silvio Mazella gathers near the Christmas tree with his family. (below right) Ostacio ‘Lefty’ Negron, Frank Agovino, Silvio Mazella and Al D’Angelo gather with police officers of the 49th Precinct.
Photo by Jewel Webber
MPCA treasurer Chris Alessandro, Silvio Mazella, Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Frank Agovino, president Al D’Angelo, Councilman Mark Gjonaj and Carmine Torchetti.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Silvio Mazella gathers near the Christmas tree with his family.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Ostacio ‘Lefty’ Negron, Frank Agovino, Silvio Mazella and Al D’Angelo gather with police officers of the 49th Precinct.
Photo by Jewel Webber
(l-r) MPCA senior director Janet Deproso, office secretary Tina Alessandro and member Lucille Aversano.
Photo by Jewel Webber
(l-r) MPCA president Al D’Angelo (second-l) and Councilman Mark Gjonaj (second-r) with attendees.
Posted 12:00 am, December 31, 2019
