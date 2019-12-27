Annual holiday party hosted by MPCA, attended by electeds Gjonaj and Fernandez

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

The Morris Park Community Association held their annual holiday party on Friday, December 13. Those in attendance included MPCA members as well as Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez and Councilman Mark Gjonaj. (below left) Silvio Mazella gathers near the Christmas tree with his family. (below right) Ostacio ‘Lefty’ Negron, Frank Agovino, Silvio Mazella and Al D’Angelo gather with police officers of the 49th Precinct.

Posted 12:00 am, December 31, 2019

