Bronx school prepares for the next step with College Accessibility March

The Community School for Social Justice in the South Bronx participated in their first-ever College Accessibility March, where they marched the final supporting documents of their college applications to post offices and mail trucks. Cheering students, parents, teachers, local businesses and community members lined the parade route in support of the high school seniors, many of whom will be the first in their families to attend college.

Posted 12:00 am, December 31, 2019

