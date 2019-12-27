Sections

Bronx school prepares for the next step with College Accessibility March

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Eric Vitale Photography
Community School for Social Justice in the South Bronx students during their first College Accessibility March.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The Community School for Social Justice in the South Bronx participated in their first-ever College Accessibility March, where they marched the final supporting documents of their college applications to post offices and mail trucks. Cheering students, parents, teachers, local businesses and community members lined the parade route in support of the high school seniors, many of whom will be the first in their families to attend college.

Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Eric Vitale Photography
A Community School for Social Justice in the South Bronx student marched his college application to the post office.
Enlarge this image
Photo courtesy of Eric Vitale Photography
Posted 12:00 am, December 31, 2019

©2019

