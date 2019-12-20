MHACS students bring male role models to school

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Mott Haven Academy Charter School hosted its annual ‘Bring Your Male Role Model to School Day’ earlier this month. The event featured a ‘Male Role Models Rock’ photoshoot, followed by a breakfast and a panel discussion about community building with Mott Haven Academy leadership and male community leaders.

Posted 12:00 am, December 21, 2019

