MHACS students bring male role models to school
Photo courtesy of Mott Haven Academy
MHACS students chose their favorite male leaders for Mott Haven Academy’s ‘Bring Your Male Role Model to School Day.’
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Mott Haven Academy Charter School hosted its annual ‘Bring Your Male Role Model to School Day’ earlier this month. The event featured a ‘Male Role Models Rock’ photoshoot, followed by a breakfast and a panel discussion about community building with Mott Haven Academy leadership and male community leaders.
Posted 12:00 am, December 21, 2019
