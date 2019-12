Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Enlarge this image Permalink Email to a friend

Your name

Your email address

Recipients’ email addresses (Up to ten, separated by commas.)

On Saturday, December 7, the Bronx YMCA held a Masquerade Ball Fundraiser, where they honored the late Deborah Adams-Broughton and acknowledged her devotion and dedication to the YMCA. The event was also held to benifit needy YMCA families as part of an annual campaign.

Posted 12:00 am, December 23, 2019

©2019