Willie Colon Turkey Giveaway attended by Sepulveda, Blake, Fernandez
Photo courtesy of Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office
Senator Sepulveda (c) with Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Assemblyman Michael Blake and other attendees at the Willie Colon Annual Turkey Giveaway.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Last month, Senator Luis Sepulveda joined Assemblymembers Michael Black and Nathalia Fernandez and other participants for the annual Willie Colon Turkey Giveaway for Thanksgiving. The giveaway resulted in nearly 1,000 turkeys being distributed to the community.