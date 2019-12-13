Willie Colon Turkey Giveaway attended by Sepulveda, Blake, Fernandez

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Last month, Senator Luis Sepulveda joined Assemblymembers Michael Black and Nathalia Fernandez and other participants for the annual Willie Colon Turkey Giveaway for Thanksgiving. The giveaway resulted in nearly 1,000 turkeys being distributed to the community.

Updated 5:03 pm, December 19, 2019

