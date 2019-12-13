Throggs Neck’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Photo by Fernando Justinaino
TNMA president Bobby Jaen, Senator Alessandra Biaggi, WSBID executive director Yasmin Cruz, Bronx Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Sorin, Throggs Neck Resident Council president Monique Johnson, Councilman Mark Gjonaj and others join Santa during the tree lighting.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
Assemblyman Michael Benedetto and Councilman Mark Gjonaj, along with the Throggs Neck Merchants Association kicked off the Throggs Neck Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which was held at the Derosa O’Boyle Triangle on Sunday, December 8. Gjonaj lit the Christmas tree while St. Benedict’s Church Choir sang Christmas carols. After the tree lighting and the choir performance, Santa made a special appearance to give Christmas gifts to the children in attendance. Hot chocolate and cookies were also provided by La Terraza Restaurant.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
(l-r) WSBID executive director Yasmin Cruz, 45th Precinct captain Thomas Fraser and Throggs Neck Resident Council president Monique Johnson.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
St. Benedict’s Church Choir performed Christmas carols at the tree lighting.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Decorated tree at the Throggs Neck Christmas Tree Lighting
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Councilman Mark Gjonaj with attendees at the tree lighting.
Photo by Fernando Justiniano
Senator Alessandra Biaggi hands out Christmas gifts to children at the tree lighting.
Photo by Fernando Justinaino
TNMA president Bobby Jaen (c) with CB10 members and other attendees at the tree lighting.
Posted 12:00 am, December 16, 2019
