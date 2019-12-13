Throggs Neck’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

Assemblyman Michael Benedetto and Councilman Mark Gjonaj, along with the Throggs Neck Merchants Association kicked off the Throggs Neck Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which was held at the Derosa O’Boyle Triangle on Sunday, December 8. Gjonaj lit the Christmas tree while St. Benedict’s Church Choir sang Christmas carols. After the tree lighting and the choir performance, Santa made a special appearance to give Christmas gifts to the children in attendance. Hot chocolate and cookies were also provided by La Terraza Restaurant.

Posted 12:00 am, December 16, 2019

©2019