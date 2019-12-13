Workshop co-hosted by Sepulveda, South Bronx United
Members of South Bronx United, who co-hosted the workshop along with Senator Sepulveda’s office.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
In partnership with South Bronx United, Senator Luis Sepulveda’s office co-hosted an extensive and informative workshop to help community members understand their rights. Discussion topics included the public charge rule, DACA and the NYC Care Health Program.
