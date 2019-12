Share on Twitter Tweet Share on Facebook Share

To wrap up his 2019 Holiday Turkey Giveaway, Councilman Rafael Salamanca made a surprise visit to Urban Health Plan’s Bella Vista Health Center in Hunts Point to hand out turkeys to patients and employees.

Posted 12:00 am, December 15, 2019

