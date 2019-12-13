Bronx branch of NAACP holds final meeting of the year
NAACP Branch 2206 president Biarni Burke with branch members and other attendees.
By Steven Goodstein
Bronx Times
The NAACP’s Bronx branch held an end-of-year celebration and meeting on Tuesday, December 3. The branch’s final meeting of the year included discussions about Thanksgiving, purpose, friendship and love.
Posted 12:00 am, December 14, 2019
