Scanlan nets strong showing at the Big Blue Track & Field Classics on Staten Island

Monsignor Scanlan High School’s Track team continued to roll at the 21st edition of the Big Blue Track & Field Classics. On Saturday, April 23, Scanlan competed on the scenic campus of St. Joseph Star by the Sea on Staten Island. Most relays events were contested. Custom plaques went to the winners of the Invitational 100- and 800-meter races. All varsity individual event winners received plaques. Big Blue plaques were earned for the school of each winning varsity, soph and frosh relays. The Big Blue Cup went to the winners of the Invitational 800 Sprint Medley Relay & Championship, 1600 Sprint Medley Relay and medals to the Top 5 winners.

Crusaders competed in the Freshman girls 4×200-meter relay race, 4×400-meter relay and the Sprint Medley Relay (400m, 200, 200 and 800m) races. Scanlan won all three races and were blessed with three school plaques and 12 gold medals. The following athletes earned awards: Dakota Hickman, Candice Palmer, Saniah Caldwell, Kamiris Hickman, Talia Dixon and Rakae Thomas.

Plus, Dakota Hickman and Palmer qualified and competed in the Colgate Women’s Games finals on Sunday, April 24. They earned lovely trophies and a Colgate Women’s Games sweatsuit. Two freshman girls competing against high school seniors, juniors, sophomores and other freshman girls made it the finals. This is an outstanding accomplishment.

Our next meet is Thursday, April 28, at the 2022 Penn Relays presented by Toyota.