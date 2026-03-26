Photos: Grow-Good Beauty and Cardi B hosts hair care pop-up

Cardi B hosted a pop-up in front of the Hip-Hop Museum to launch her new Shopify-powered brand, “Grow-Good Beauty.”

It’s time to say “I Like It” to Cardi B’s newest hair care line.

On March 24, the rapper and entertainer Cardi B hosted a pop-up in front of the Hip-Hop Museum, filled to the brim with haircare products.

The Shopify-powered brand, titled “Grow-Good Beauty,” is a testament to Cardi B’s roots.

According to the brand, Grow-Good Beauty is “Inspired by the heritage rituals passed down through her Dominican family, and informed by modern hair and scalp science sourced globally, Grow-Good translates Cardi’s personal routine into a complete wash-and-care system designed to support hair health and longer, fuller-looking hair.”

The one day pop-up, which ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featured a neon green beauty supply bus. Decorated with neon signs like “Bodega Baddie” and “Let’s Make These B*tches Hair Grow Good.”

The pop-up did not have any products for sale. Guests were able to get a free sample of the “Everything Serum” as well as a choice between a settling clip set or a comb keychain.

The bus also featured her famous wigs, such as the one worn during the 2023 VMAs and the 2025 Met Gala.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer is currently on the “Little Miss Drama” tour, visiting Madison Square Garden on March 25 and 26, and Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on March 28.

The pop-up will also be touring around the U.S., but the dates are yet to be mentioned.

Alice Moreno is a freelance reporter and photographer based in Queens. She can be reached at alicemorenopena@gmail.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!