Permits filed for residential building with 99 units in East Tremont

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 15-story residential building with 99 housing units at 4137 Third Ave. in the East Tremont section of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 145 feet tall and span 68,853 square feet. With an average unit scope of 695 square feet, the 99 apartments will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features of the property under the permits include a cellar and a rear yard 33 feet in length. The Tremont train station is located nearby, providing service for the Harlem line.

There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx15, Bx17, Bx36, Bx41 and Bx41+ lines. The property is also within close proximity to the Tremont Library, Walter Gladwin Park, Crotona Park, the Admiral Farragut Playground and the Eagle Academy for Young Men.

The building applications were submitted by Alex Lakaj of RBA Developers LLC. The listed architect of record is Fred Geremia Architects and Planners.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the structure currently occupying 4137 Third Ave. An estimated completion date for the construction of the new building has not yet been announced.